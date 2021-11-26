(Video) Watch as Frank Lampard gives his insight on the Steven Gerrard vs. Paul Scholes debate

Frank Lampard became the latest guest on Gary Neville’s The Overlap and was posed the question of ‘Steven Gerrard or Paul Scholes?‘.

It’s an age-old debate now between the three great English midfielders of their generation and as to why they couldn’t play together.

Providing the ex-Chelsea man a chance to avoid assessing his own abilities, the former Manchester United defender asked him to select between the other two.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch the touchline camera of Steven Gerrard’s passionate celebration for the first goal of his Aston Villa managerial reign

In response, the man sacked by Chelsea last season said: “It’s a horrible question, I get it in cabs in London: ‘What do you think of the Lampard, Gerrard, Scholes debate?’, even to this day.

“We all had our own attributes and our own things and it’s just too hard. I like both of them as lads and they’re amazing players.

“I’ll never forget the impact of training with Scholesy when I trained with England, and I know Manchester United players speak so dearly of him because he was amazing, and he was I just remember saying ‘Wow!’.

“But playing against Stevie, when Stevie was on his game, he had so many physical powerful attributes that sort of suited Liverpool, suited the crowd, suited everything.

“So, I’m gonna sit on the fence”.

The reason this debate still rumbles on is because all three of them were very good and all played for different, successful and well-supported teams.

We would all say that our captain was the greatest and the other two rivals would pit arguments against that decision and so there will never be a winner of the crown.

The fact that one of the people involved can’t even pick perhaps better demonstrates this as well.

We’ll put ourselves on team Stevie G if anyone’s asking though!

You can watch the 29 quickfire questions with Lampard, via Sky Sports’ The Overlap on YouTube:

#Ep23 of The Red Nets Podcast: Porto review, Liverpool’s best midfield trio… and more!