Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains how close Liverpool came to signing two reported targets in the summer window

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that deals for reported summer targets Raphinha and Renato Sanches were never close to completion due to significant pricing obstacles.

The Reds were said to be interesting in bolstering both the forward line and the midfield following Gini Wijnaldum’s summer departure on a free transfer.

“The model of the deal has always been Diogo Jota – right moment, right price, and this kind of negotiation is the one Liverpool wanted,” the journalist told Empire of the Kop.

“It was not possible because, as you mentioned, Raphinha was one of the first players they had on their list but Leeds were asking for a lot of money and so it was impossible to negotiate and sign the player during the summer.

“Same for other potential ideas because, for example, Liverpool always had Renato Sanches in their minds as a potential midfielder to sign to replace Gini Wijnaldum but it was never close.

“It was never close or one step away from being completed as it was reported in some countries.

“Just because Liverpool knew the price was £40-45m, which in their opinion was too much of a price for Renato Sanches.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men were particularly frugal as far as incomings were concerned, however, only purchasing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

With us closely competing for the title this term, not to mention dominating our Champions League group (apparently wrongly dubbed the ‘group of death’), our lack of business may have been justified to a certain degree.

Indeed, as our manager has noted before, there is a distinct preference for a smaller squad in comparison to our league rivals in light of the perceived benefits it brings in terms of squad unity.

Ideally, of course, with the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all in their 30s, we’d like to see at least one midfielder brought in when possible for the purposes of securing the future of the middle of the park.

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool