‘Pipe down’ – Ex-Liverpool star ridicules Man Utd fans annoyed by ‘biggest club’ tweet

David Speedie has called out Manchester United fans annoyed by his prior tweet commemorating the 30-year anniversary of his signing for Liverpool Football Club.

The 61-year-old enjoyed a brief stay in Merseyside under the management of Reds legend Kenny Dalglish, describing the Merseyside-based outfit as the ‘biggest club in British football’.

My comment saying in 1991 I signed for the biggest club in British football has triggered @ManUtd fans. I understand why they are all annoyed, football only started in 1992 for them 😂😂😂 Pipe down, any sane footballing person knows @LFC over Man Utd! https://t.co/NBmh0Ng4K8 — David Speedie (@DavidSpeedie10) January 30, 2022

The Scotsman was the then manager’s final signing before resigning in 1991, remembered well for scoring in his debut against Manchester United before following up with a double in the Merseyside derby in his first Anfield appearance in the famous red shirt.

READ MORE: ‘Delete’ ‘Expected better’ – Some Liverpool fans upset with Robertson over ‘disappointing’ Twitter post

When discussing the ‘biggest club’ in England, it’s hard to look past us when looking at the quality of the trophies gathered.

The Red Devils’ number of Community Shields, for instance, would technically allow them to leapfrog Liverpool as the No.1 club in England – if one were so inclined as to rate it as a serious, major piece of silverware.

Having won double the number of Champions Leagues as our arch rivals alone, there’s certainly a convincing argument behind Speedie’s claim.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!