Ibou Konate’s level-headed response to claiming victory at the San Siro

Ibou Konate was on fine form as he kept his unbeaten Liverpool run intact, with victory over Inter Milan.

One of the few men to feature in both games in the San Siro, the Frenchman had a phenomenal performance alongside Virgil van Dijk and kept the opposition strike force at bay.

Taking to both his Instagram and Twitter, our No.5 remained level-headed with the result but did also post another anime GIF alongside his Twitter post.

The 22-year-old wrote: ‘Only half time. #YNWA ❤️’

It’s certainly not wrong by the Parisian and we know better than most that a 2-0 deficit is not irreversible, having said that though many of our supporters would have been delighted with the performance in Italy.

The onus is on us now to get the job done at Anfield and book our place in the quarter-finals of the most prestigious tournament in European football.

You can view Konate’s posts via his Instagram and Twitter accounts:

