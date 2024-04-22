(Video) Liverpool fans will laugh at Alexander-Arnold’s Konate confusion on the bench

As the game ticked down towards confirming Liverpool had beaten Fulham 3-1, it became increasingly clear that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal had been crucial for the Reds.

With the Scouser withdrawn from the action, he sat on the bench alongside Ibou Konate and it’s safe to say our vice captain looked a little confused.

READ MORE: (Video) What Harvey Elliott did during Fulham celebrations was telling

Whatever our No.5 was saying, he seemed to find it funny but the play-maker didn’t seem to share the same opinion.

You can watch the moment between Alexander-Arnold and Konate via @nunez9_z on X:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…