Liverpool’s early Diaz move possibly affected by surprise PL club’s interest in stunning claim from manager – not Conte

David Moyes has suggested that West Ham’s discussions with Luis Diaz in January potentially prompted Liverpool to move early for the attacker.

This comes from Fabrizio Romano, who quoted the Hammers boss’ comments in a tweet, following the Colombian’s £37.5m move from FC Porto.

West Ham manager David Moyes reveals: "I spoke to Luis Diaz. My understanding is Liverpool were going to come in for him in the summer, and I was going to try and get him in January". 🇨🇴 #LFC "I don't know if us trying to get him in January affected Liverpool's decision" #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/HFXxSLfCr2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2022

The Reds had, by all accounts, intended on snapping up the Primeira Liga hitman in the summer, though were thought to have been encouraged to move earlier by Tottenham’s negotiations with Sergio Conceicao’s outfit.

The fact that there was further interest in our 25-year-old, according to the Scot, certainly should come as no surprise in light of his electric start to life in England.

Though having only produced one goal in five Liverpool appearances, there can be no qualms over how quickly Diaz has settled under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and Co. and the reality is that his performances have arguably warranted a bigger haul of goal contributions.

Given his frightening personal rise over the last year or so, one can only wonder what dizzying heights the forward will reach in our world-class squad if he can continue his upward trajectory.

