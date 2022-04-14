Jordan Henderson credits the role of the Liverpool supporters as he captains the side to another Champions League semi-final

It wasn’t a textbook performance but Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals, with a side captained by Jordan Henderson.

The skipper played an hour of a pulsating game, managing to be off the field for three goals in a memorable 3-3 draw at Anfield.

Despite not winning the game, the Reds booked secured their place in the final four and our No.14 was quick to thank the supporters, when he took to social media after the game.

The 31-year-old wrote on Instagram: ‘European nights at Anfield! Semi final bound 🙌‘.

It will be remembered as the evening where the new Jurgen Klopp song was heard in full force for the very first time by the Kop and the supporters were certainly behind their team.

Let’s hope the next round isn’t quite as close but we show our dominance again against Villarreal, when we face them at the end of the month.

