(Video) Henderson hails ‘brilliant’ Liverpool teammate who’s only played 175 minutes of Champions League football

Jordan Henderson shared some praise for Liverpool teammate, Divock Origi, after the Belgian’s pivotal introduction in the 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

The former Lille hitman enjoyed a stellar outing in the Merseyside derby, helping set up Andy Robertson’s opener before supplying the lead-doubling effort to seal all three points for the home side.

With Bobby Firmino set to remain on the sidelines a while longer, it’s possible that we could see more of the 26-year-old in Europe in his stead, should Jurgen Klopp need to make changes during our meeting with Villarreal in the Champions League.

"He does love a derby game." Henderson on Divock Origi's contributions for Liverpool