Treble winner on importance of ‘momentum’ to keep winning trophies at the end of a season as Liverpool chase three more

Liverpool have the prospect of winning three trophies in the next six games and a 2001 treble winner has highlighted the importance of momentum.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Breakfast, Sander Westerveld said: “You get into a flow where you think no-one can harm you, you think that it is your season and that everything is going for you.

“It gives you so much confidence and real momentum.

“That’s why [the Villarreal] performance was so important for Liverpool. They showed with their response in the second half that they are in a positive flow and think they are going to win every game.”

Our former goalkeeper is very much speaking with experience, as he helped Gerard Houllier’s side won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup at the end of the campaign.

Let’s hope Jurgen Klopp’s side can achieve similar levels of success and add on a Premier League title in the middle of the two domestic and European accolades as well.

It’s going to be a crazy final month and we are the cusp of becoming the first English side to win the quadruple.

