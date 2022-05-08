(Video) “We will see” – Kaka makes Champions League final prediction ahead of ‘special’ Liverpool & Real Madrid game

All eyes around the world will be on Paris at the end of the month, as Liverpool and Real Madrid face each other in the Champions League final.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Kaka gave his thoughts on the game: “What a great season Real Madrid is having. Carlo Ancelotti is there as well, I’m very happy with this year. Now we will see in Paris what’s going to happen, but I hope Real Madrid can win another final.

“The Champions League is always a special tournament. Real Madrid this year have been the underdogs, but they are in the final and they are fighting for the 14th.

READ MORE: “It’s been terrible” – John Toshack gives an update on his health after spending nine days in intensive care with COVID

“Liverpool is playing really, really well. They have been playing together for many, many years. They have a lot of good players that can decide the game in every moment.

“The game will be really amazing and also the fact that they lost the last final against Real Madrid. There is a few ingredients for this final that makes for a special game.”

The Brazilian will be hoping that his former club can claim victory, against a side that he has personally faced in two separate European Cup finals.

Having played against the Reds in 2005 and 2007, whilst also being managed by Carlo Ancelotti, the 40-year-old will know better than most about what the game will mean to both sides.

Let’s hope we can repeat the feat achieved against his side in Istanbul but perhaps without the same level of drama!

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim