Kostas Tsimikas on a ‘huge’ victory for Liverpool after being handed his first Premier League start since February

After deciding to give Andy Robertson the night off, Kostas Tsimikas was handed the chance from the start against Aston Villa.

Taking to his Instagram account after the game, the 25-year-old wrote: ‘Huge one!!✊🏼❤️ #greekscouser #godsplan #YNWA @liverpoolfc’.

It would have been great for the Greek Scouser to be given another chance to start for Jurgen Klopp’s side and possibly his last this season.

With the final four games including two cup finals, it’s fair to assume the captain of Scotland will start all if not most of the matches for the Reds.

Our No.21 can only do what he has done all campaign, wait on the sidelines and prove to be an able deputy whenever called upon.

We are blessed to have two brilliant players in the left-back position and it’s a massive strength for our boss to be able to utilise either of them, when needed.

