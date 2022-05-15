(Video) “The Scouse Greek!” – Curtis Jones & Kostas Tsimikas reveal the Greek defender’s new nickname after FA Cup final win

Kostas Tsimikas has proudly paraded his nickname ‘the Greek Scouser’ for a while but he has now revealed a new name.

Speaking with ITV Sport following the victory over Chelsea, Curtis Jones interrupted our No.21’s interview to discuss how important his winning penalty was: “Huge moment, he works very hard around the team, he’s a great lad, he’s come in the team and done well, so I’m so proud of him, the whole team are proud of him.

“But what I want to say is, you need to do your interview in Scouse”.

Trying his best attempt at Scouse, the left-back said: “I’ll try a bit!” before asking “Tell them who I am!”.

Our No.17 replied with: “You’re the Greek Scouser but we’ve changed that now to…”

Before the Greek international then proudly announced: “The Scouse Greek!”.

It’s only a subtle change but suggests that the former Olympiacos man now feels more Scouse than Greek, which can only be a positive change for us.

With some slight whispers sounding around a possible transfer away from Merseyside, this all helps to show that he’s very happy at Anfield.

You can watch Tsimikas and Jones via @itvfootball on Twitter:

"You need to do your interview in Scouse!" "Tell them who I am…" "He's the Greek Scouser – but we've changed it now to the Scouse Greek!"@LFC fans, make sure you watch this right until the end! 🤣#ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/KRkaezTH63 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 14, 2022

