(Video) Luis Diaz and Adrian get very competitive as they take part in Nintendo tennis match in training centre

Luis Diaz was handed a rare opportunity to be rested for the match against Southampton and seems to have been enjoying the rest.

Adrian took to his Instagram account to share a video of the pair playing tennis on the Nintendo Switch and it looked as though they were enjoying themselves.

In the shared clip, it seemed that our third choice goalkeeper won the point and he was quick to celebrate in front of his teammate.

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped for a swap deal with West Ham for 25-year-old that Jurgen Klopp has already labelled as ‘unbelievable’

The Colombian looked less than impressed to see that he had lost but seemed to be in high spirits regardless of the result.

It’s great to see the whole squad getting along and seeming so relaxed, despite the Reds being just two games from a potential quadruple.

Let’s hope they’re all celebrating like the Spaniard at full-time against Wolves, when the improbable could just happen.

You can watch the video of Diaz and Adrian courtesy of Adrian’s Instagram account (via Reddit user u/LFCmiggles):

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!