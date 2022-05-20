Artist presents brilliant artwork to Kostas Tsimikas after depicting him alongside Liverpool teammate in FA Cup victory

Kostas Tsimikas wrote his name into Anfield folklore by scoring the winning penalty against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Following the victory, the Greek Scouser celebrated the win with his teammates and one such picture saw him and Alisson Becker pose with their medals in the dressing room:

Spotting this image as a good excuse for some artwork, local artist John Charles took to his social media to share updates on his creation.

It came out looking amazing and led to an opportunity where the artist could go and meet our No.21 in his home and present the painting to him.

After meeting with the left-back, he took to his social media to write: ‘If you would have told me 5 years ago that today I would sitting with @paulsmithjnr @tsimikas21 and his partner Christina drinking Greek coffee I’d have said you were mad! But here it is, I got to personally deliver my latest @liverpoolfc painting. We talked about coffee, fishing, boxing, art and my sobriety!

‘Days like this I have to pinch myself, hard work truly does pay off! I feel blessed to be able to create Art and meet some incredibly lovely people along the way.

‘@paulsmithjnr thanks for arranging this mate, absolute gent ❤️

‘@tsimikas21 & Christina, thank you for your hospitality and kindness ❤️’

It looks to have been a day as brilliant as the art itself and it’s great to see that the cup-winning hero was so hospitable to his guest.

You can view the artwork of Tsimikas and Alisson via tsimikas21 and artistjohncharles on Instagram:

