(Video) Luis Diaz causes a pitch invasion after he scores in Colombian stadium’s inaugural match

Luis Diaz is a hero in Colombia and that was illustrated by the crazy scenes after he scored during an exhibition match.

The 25-year-old was invited to play in the game that celebrated the reopening of the Federico Serrano Soto Stadium in Riohacha, La Guajira.

During the match, our attacker was put through on goal and he effortlessly chipped the ball over the hapless goalkeeper in the net.

READ MORE: Liverpool want to fill ‘large gap’ left by Sadio Mane with ‘Real Madrid star Marco Asensio’ as Reds are ‘interested in signing the winger’

As the Colombian wheeled away in celebration, he was quickly joined by seemingly hundreds of supporters who ran onto the pitch to join in the jubilation.

With it being a landmark day for their community, it was a big thrill and honour to have the Porto man in attendance and for the evening’s work.

Even more so that he scored and gave everyone in attendance a special memory to take home from the event.

You can view the scenes after Diaz’s goal via @PSierraR on Twitter:

🔴 Luis Díaz played a few minutes yesterday in a match at the reopening of the Federico Serrano Soto Stadium in Riohacha, La Guajira. An iconic moment 👀 He scored a goal and people invaded the field to hug him. The pride of his land 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/BUTBX6fIdq — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 18, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history