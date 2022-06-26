(Video) Thiago Alcantara claims Liverpool teammate is ‘one of the best players’ he’s ever played with

Thiago Alcantara has claimed that Jordan Henderson is ‘one of the best players’ he’s ever played with.

The Spaniard was speaking as part of a documentary put together by Nike Football focussing on the Liverpool captain and all that he has achieved during his career.

Former Sunderland man, Henderson, has won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield and it’s clear that our No. 6 enjoys playing alongside the 32-year-old.

“He’s one of the best players, midfield players I’ve ever played with in my life,” Thiago said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“I’m proud to be a part of his team and happy to play alongside him.”

Our Spanish midfielder joined Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp and Gareth Southgate in praising our No. 14 for his impressive attitude and character both on and off the pitch.

Thiago was also keen to highlight how the England international’s ‘great character’ helped him settle and ‘feel at home’ on Merseyside.

“I think Jordan has great character that teaches us that nothing is guaranteed, that we have to fight for everything and have to give our best as possible,” he said.

“He’s a player that from the moment you arrive, he helps you get settled, helps you feel at home. And then on the pitch, he helps you stay alert and concentrated on the game.”

It’s certainly a huge compliment for Thiago to name Henderson as ‘one of the best’ he’s ever played alongside, especially when you consider the fact he played with two of the best midfielders of all time in Xavi and Andres Iniesta during his time at Barcelona.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is currently enjoying a vacation and some deserved time off with his family before he returns to Merseyside for pre-season on July 4.

It’s great to see Hendo receiving the praise that he deserves from his teammates – let’s hope he can lift more silverware as Reds skipper next term.

You can watch the full documentary on Liverpool FC’s YouTube channel by clicking here.

