(Video) Real Madrid were ‘really interested’ in Darwin Nunez before Liverpool won the fight for his signature

Darwin Nunez was certainly not the easiest signing ever secured by Liverpool and that was due to the competition for his signature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano discussed the battle for the 23-year-old that took place: “It was not easy guys. Why? Because I want to reveal to you that Real Madrid were really interested after missing out on the Kylian Mbappe deal,.

“One of the strikers wanted by Real Madrid was Darwin Nunez, but it was not possible from a passport point of view, because Darwin has no European passport and with Real Madrid it would not be possible to register Darwin Nunez if they found an agreement with Benfica, so it was impossible to complete that negotiation.”

It obviously all meant nothing that Real Madrid were interested in the Uruguayan, as they couldn’t make a deal happen anyway because of passport issues.

From the player’s and our point of view though, for the former Benfica man to be viewed as the next best option after Kylian Mbappe does show his stature within world football at the moment.

We paid a lot of money for a relatively unproven product but this could be another Virgil van Dijk deal, where even though a lot of money has been spent – it still proves to be a great deal for and by the club.

You can watch Romano’s comments on Nunez via his YouTube channel:

