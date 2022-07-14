‘To be honest…’ – Jurgen Klopp clarifies Liverpool’s position on signing a new midfielder

Jurgen Klopp once again reiterated Liverpool’s intention to get stuck into the 2022/23 season without any further additions to the middle of the park.

The 55-gear-old’s statement is both unsurprising yet surprising in light of the Reds’ clear intention to secure the signing of highly-rated Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni prior to Real Madrid’s intervention.

“How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder,” the German told liverpoolfc.com. “We cannot just add on midfielders. We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games.”

As such, it’s clear that there’s some desire for the club to expand its midfield options, though, as ever, that will be entirely dependent on the right man being available at the right price.

Jude Bellingham is a name that has been constantly linked with us this summer, however, it’s a simple one for us to rule out in light of the fact that Borussia Dortmund categorically will not agree his exit after selling Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Beyond that point, our involvement in the race for his signature is somewhat unclear given the player’s potential wage demands remain something of a mystery should he be inclined to the prospect of departing the Bundesliga next summer.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in their 30s, it’s hard to see Liverpool not being swayed by the appeal of a midfielder capable of filing out for the side for the next decade or so at least – should conditions be favourable to a transfer.

