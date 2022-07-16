‘Getting our connection back’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold on his relationship with Mo Salah blossoming on the right-wing

There’s no questioning that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah have a special bond on our right-wing and they have linked up well in pre-season already.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 23-year-old talked about their relationship: “The second [goal], me and Mo linking up on the right side. Just kind of enjoying our football again and getting our connection back [after] a bit of time apart.

“It was good to link up with the boys again, good to get an assist and good to get the win, which is the most important thing.”

READ MORE: ‘Nobody really cares about the players’ – Jurgen Klopp on how the World Cup has changed his normal pre-season plans

The first glimpse of their returning connection came against Manchester United and had our supporter awestruck with their seemingly telepathic relationship on the right.

Within minutes of the two taking the field against Crystal Palace, their link up play was again on show in a move that led to the second goal of the game and was scored by our Egyptian King.

Having committed his future to the club, it’s fair to assume that our No.11 will be linking up with the Scouser in our team for many years to come and what an exciting prospect that is.

Two of the most technically gifted players in our squad, reeking havoc on the same wing – good luck opposition defenders for the upcoming campaign.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business