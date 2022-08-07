(Video) Tory wrestler calls out Paddy The Baddy and Meatball Molly in bizarre rant about the ‘ungrateful’ and ‘horrible’ people of Liverpool

A tory wrestler named Thatcher Wright has called out UFC stars Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann during a bizarre rant about the ‘ungrateful’ and ‘horrible’ people of Liverpool.

The Conservative party supporter, who adores Margaret Thatcher, advised people to not listen to the two Scouse fighters and claimed it would be ‘unwise’ to take on board any advice they offer due to the fact that ‘they take repeated blows to the head’.

He also complained that the people of Liverpool ‘have a cheek’ to complain about the Conservative party in what was a bemusing rant by the Scotsman.

These comments are so pathetic that it’s actually rather laughable.

With the state of the current government, it’s hard to understand how anybody can still remain a supporter of the tory party!

You can catch the wrestler speaking below courtesy of @JOE_co_uk on Twitter:

"The thing that spoils Liverpool is the people." "I'd be happy to meet Paddy or Molly one-on-one." A Tory wrestler who adores Margaret Thatcher has called out two of the Conservative Party's biggest critics, UFC fighter Paddy The Baddy and @meatballmolly 😬 @InsaneChampWres pic.twitter.com/Zbywjapoar — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 6, 2022

