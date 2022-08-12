(Video) “If we play like that against Liverpool” – Arsenal’s documentary on Amazon shows more obsession with Liverpool

These fly on the wall documentaries rarely seem to benefit the team they follow but the latest Arsenal feature has been very complimentary to Liverpool.

Much like with the Manchester City series a few years ago, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the mind of opposition teams – even when we aren’t playing against them.

The London side had already attempted to prepare for a trip to Anfield by training with a soundtrack of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the background (before losing 4-0) and the obsession continued.

Following the Gunners’ embarrassing FA Cup defeat to then Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta had a few choice words for his squad.

After the Spanish manager finished his impassioned speech and stormed out the dressing room, Kieran Tierney then uttered the fateful line: “If we play like that against Liverpool, we’re f***ed”.

They were and we soon booked our place in the Carabao Cup final, that we would go on to win against Chelsea.

