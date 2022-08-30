Kostas Tsimikas says “the sky’s the limit” after his two assists in 20 minutes against Bournemouth

Kostas Tsimikas was only handed 20 minutes in our latest Premier League game but he was quick to match the performance of his teammates, during our 9-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 26-year-old said: “For me, I think it was one of the biggest wins I had in my football career so far, I’m very happy I was there and played with the team.

“I try to keep myself ready, to be focused. I don’t want to lose even one minute from the time I will be in.

“I’m happy for my two assists. This showed me the sky’s the limit. Always I have to be ready, to be 100 per cent focused if I want to achieve my personal goal.”

It was a truly historic day for so many of the players and it was a real delight for our supporters to be able to witness such a special result unfold.

All the players who were brought off the bench will be desperate to show Jurgen Klopp that they deserve more game time, regardless of the result and opposition.

The Greek Scouser is probably the most unfortunate player in our squad, given his quality and the (thankful) lack of injury for Andy Robertson – especially when compared with so many other players we have.

Coming off the bench for just 20 minutes and getting two assists is no mean feat and shows the quality that the Greek international has from left-back.

Let’s hope that he continues to impress and push the captain of Scotland this season, as we truly are blessed with two brilliant players in the same position.

