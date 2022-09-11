Liverpool face competition from PL rival as January move for 24-year-old midfielder considered – report

Despite the deadline day loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus, Liverpool are reportedly interesting in signing PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in January.

The Ivory Coast international is a strong and powerful presence in the middle of the park and he’s also believed to be attracting interest from fellow Premier League outfit West Ham, that’s according to Calciomercato (via Caught Offside).

Jurgen Klopp has Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson all sidelined through injury at the moment while Thiago Alcantara only returned from a hamstring injury earlier this week.

Reds supporters were crying out for the club to sign a new midfielder but with main transfer target Jude Bellingham not available until next year, the Merseysiders settled for the temporary signing of Brazil international Arthur.

Bellingham is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League next season but Sangare could join the former Birmingham City star in heading to Anfield – potentially during the current campaign.

If other reports are to be believed, Liverpool are also considering a swap deal in the new year that would see Oxlade-Chamberlain join Aston Villa with Douglas Luiz heading in the opposite direction.

Liverpool have depended on 36-year-old James Milner too often recently while teenage midfield star Harvey Elliott has been one of the side’s standout performers in what has been a disappointing start to the season.

Sangare has scored three goals in 10 appearances for the Dutch side this term and he may have a decision to make when the transfer market reopens in four months time.

Playing in the Premier League is a dream for many footballers out there and if ourselves or West Ham are to make a move for the midfielder, PSV may struggle to retain the services of the Ivorian.

