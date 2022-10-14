Andy Robertson on what Liverpool ‘have been lacking this season’ ahead of Man City game

Liverpool and Manchester City will have the eyes of the world watching as both teams are ready to lock horns this weekend and Andy Robertson has been looking ahead to what the Reds need to do, in order to claim victory.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the captain of Scotland said: “It’s a massive game, of course it is. We need to try and get consistency back into our game, into our performances. That’s what we have been lacking this season.

“Obviously a game against City will always be difficult, they are flying this season, playing really well, difficult to play against. But us at our best can always compete.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp says Man City are ‘definitely, the best football team in the world’ ahead of Anfield clash

“We have to be like that. If we are anything below that it will be a difficult afternoon but if we are at our best then we know we can cause problems to any team. That’s what we have to aim for.”

Consistency is huge for any team but given the stop/start nature of this campaign so far, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side can follow up a big victory in Scotland with a positive result at Anfield.

There will be a huge difference in class between the Glasgow based team and the side that are the current champions of England but there shouldn’t be any change in our chances of securing a victory.

The return of our No.26 from injury will be a boost to the squad and let’s hope it provides enough of a lift, for us to leave the pitch with all three points.

Our home crowd will be waiting and, despite probably not being favourites going into the game, we all know the difference that our supporters can have.

Despite a lot of negativity around recent performances, a win against Pep Guardiola’s team will help restore confidence and belief in our star-studded squad.

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!