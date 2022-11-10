Summer signing set to sign a new contract with Liverpool after a memorable week

Liverpool supporters were delighted to be able to witness a 16-year-old Ben Doak make his first appearance against Derby County and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

It looks set to be a week that’s going to keep getting better for the youngster as it has now been reported by David Lynch that he is about to sign a new deal with the club:

‘Liverpool youngster Ben Doak set to cap a memorable week by signing his first professional contract with the club.’

With this being his first professional deal too, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the hierarchy at the club are big fans of the young Scot and want to ensure they tie him down for many upcoming years.

From the reception that the former Celtic youth player received when he took his first step on the Anfield pitch, it’s obvious that most of our fans are excited about what the future may hold for the talented attacker.

Helping the Reds start our defence of the Carabao Cup was clearly a proud moment for the teenager, like it was for his family too, and putting pen to paper on a new deal will prove to be another memorable day in his fledgling career.

You can view the Doak Liverpool contract update via @dmlynch on Twitter:

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak set to cap a memorable week by signing his first professional contract with the club. https://t.co/iPFh3Bvo9U — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 10, 2022

