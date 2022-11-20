Manuel Neuer tells Liverpool target to join Bayern in latest presser

Liverpool may have to thwart Bayern Munich in order to snap up another highly-rated Borussia Dortmund youngster in Youssoufa Moukoko.

The teenager was told to join Bayern by Manuel Neuer when questioned on his future in Germany’s latest press conference, as reported on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Youssufa Moukoko, answering on his future… and Manuel Neuer tells him: “Come to Bayern!”. 🇩🇪 #BVB@Michaels_Bayern 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rs1joHzrBH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2022

The Merseysiders have enjoyed some links with the promising attacker, though it’s currently deemed unlikely that the club will submit any proposals for his services given the clear concerns in the middle of the park.

With that in mind, it’ll be Moukoko’s teammate Jude Bellingham who will be on the receiving end of our probing this summer as we look to replenish a department of the squad potentially set to be three players lighter once James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s current deals expire.

Whilst the Guinean’s Anfield future still seems up in the air, it’s fair to say that at least his fellow two midfielders shouldn’t remain at the club beyond the summer.

As such, we’d hope to learn that the recruitment team have planned for at least two potential incomings between as many upcoming transfer windows.

