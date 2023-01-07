Why Wolves’ potential winner v Liverpool was disallowed for seemingly bizarre offside

Wolves appeared to have wrapped up a potential winner in their FA Cup encounter with Liverpool when Toti Gomes put the ball in the back of the net from close-range in the final 10 minutes of normal time.

The 23-year-old was denied his effort by what appeared to be a strange offside call at first, which quickly earned a VAR review.

Following a check and confirmation that the initial decision had been correct, Dale Johnson, Editor at ESPN FC, tweeted an explanation:

Corner taker offside receiving. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) January 7, 2023

It’s a bit of a strange one as far as we’re concerned, though we’ll welcome any decision that goes in our favour when the quality of the performance at large has been so poor from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

We had looked to have shaken off our Brentford blues with a more commanding opening section from the first whistle, though we’ve yet again shown familiar signs of discord and clear vulnerabilities in the middle of the park.

It’s arguably gone beyond the point where one further signing will solve everything for Liverpool, though it’s also difficult to see how the club can continue to justify not signing a new midfielder when the department is continuing to let down the side.

