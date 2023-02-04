Klopp ‘could walk’ as Liverpool hit rock bottom with a dismal performance against Wolves – Fjortoft

Liverpool are the worst team in the Premier League in terms of results since the start of 2023 and many have questioned whether Jurgen Klopp’s job is under scrutiny, either by being sacked or by resigning himself, and one journalist has shared his thoughts on the matter.
Taking to his Twitter account, Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote: ‘Klopp won’t be fired. But he could walk’.
It seems almost incomprehensible how we can go from nearly crowning 90% of this team, club and management as the greatest ever, if they had gone and won the quadruple last season, but now we’re in this mess.
The statement seems true in that it seems near impossible to think that we could ever dismiss our boss from his role but if the results carry on like this and we seem unable to get ourselves out of this rut, he may think it’s best for him to leave.
No one wants the German to leave and we all know how special he is, we need to show him that our trust for what he can provide the Reds is undying and that is by backing him and his players.
The next couple of weeks see us play Everton and Real Madrid at Anfield, regardless of how the Newcastle game goes in the middle and what has come before, the fans need to back the players and the boss – showing how much we love our manager.
LFC MCFC MUFC NUFC AFC Wolves
18/19 58 60 52 42 58 56
19/20 60 50 61 45 54 53
20/21 58 50 44 43 58 42
21/22 64 60 46 40 45 42
TOTAL GP 240 220 203 170 215 193
Anyone with half a brain can see what is happening at LFC. Just a brief analysis will tell you that on average LFC have played an extra season more than most PL sides. Not to mention the top sides have players playing for their national sides in world cups, nations cups, and nations leagues. The bodies are tired and as an LFC fan I can only hope we get through this season still in the PL and have a proper rest at the end so that players come back better rested. Over the last 4 seasons, LFC have played hi-intensity football, even half a season more than Man City.