Klopp ‘could walk’ as Liverpool hit rock bottom with a dismal performance against Wolves – Fjortoft

Liverpool are the worst team in the Premier League in terms of results since the start of 2023 and many have questioned whether Jurgen Klopp’s job is under scrutiny, either by being sacked or by resigning himself, and one journalist has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote: ‘Klopp won’t be fired. But he could walk’.

It seems almost incomprehensible how we can go from nearly crowning 90% of this team, club and management as the greatest ever, if they had gone and won the quadruple last season, but now we’re in this mess.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool players look lost after another dismal away performance

The statement seems true in that it seems near impossible to think that we could ever dismiss our boss from his role but if the results carry on like this and we seem unable to get ourselves out of this rut, he may think it’s best for him to leave.

No one wants the German to leave and we all know how special he is, we need to show him that our trust for what he can provide the Reds is undying and that is by backing him and his players.

The next couple of weeks see us play Everton and Real Madrid at Anfield, regardless of how the Newcastle game goes in the middle and what has come before, the fans need to back the players and the boss – showing how much we love our manager.

You can view Fjortoft’s take on Klopp via @JanAageFjortoft on Twitter:

Klopp won’t be fired But he could walk — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 4, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?