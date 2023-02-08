Two stars return to training, FSG consider takeover compromise & fake Gakpo news exposed – LFC Roundup

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual. One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while,” Liverpool chairman Tom Werner proclaimed back in November (GOAL) after confirming FSG’s intention to explore a sale.

Since that point, Fenway is yet to receive any bids for the club and it seems unlikely that partners RedBird will consider upping their current investment in the near future.

Where that leaves the club ahead of a summer window that will demand a far more significant degree of surgery than the Merseysiders were prepared to engage with in January.

Liverpool receive double injury boost

Jurgen Klopp’s men will have been buoyed by news of Diogo Jota taking a step closer to a return to match minutes after completing another training session.

Arthur Melo was also spotted making his training return (Daily Mail) after tearing a thigh muscle last term and will be hoping to finally get his Liverpool career underway after a supremely tough start to his loan spell at Anfield.

The feeling is that it would take something supremely special from the Brazilian international for the Reds to seriously consider extending his stay at Anfield, though he may take comfort from the possibility of opportunities whilst Jordan Henderson and Fabinho continue to struggle for form.

FSG still in talks with Qatar entity as minority stake option could be explored

There’s a clear intent from Qatar to capitalise on the work done with the latest edition of the World Cup on their home soil by supplying investment to Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Liverpool look to be the two top targets, with the parties in question said to be open to the idea of minority stakes.

That’s a proposal that may suit John W. Henry and Co. whilst Fenway seesaw between options.

Indeed, if talks are still taking place between QIA and FSG, it certainly indicates an openness to the possibility.

It would most certainly appear a compromise too far, however, as far as our own values are concerned if there isn’t a clear separation between any interested party and a regime interlinked with human rights violations.

Fake Gakpo quotes exposed online

The Telegraph published alleged quotes from former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy on Liverpool’s sole January signing, Cody Gakpo.

The quotes in question have since been disputed by Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink on Twitter.

🇬🇧 100% fake quote ❌️. Van Nistelrooy never spoke about the topic in public. https://t.co/0nEzK2MaK7 — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) February 8, 2023

Further to the point, our No.4 has already confirmed he didn’t play a major role in his compatriot’s switch to L4 (Sky Sports via Mirror): “No that was over exaggerated [his role]. I spoke to him, I can only say good things because I’m here, enjoying my time.”

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?