Dortmund sporting director breaks Jude Bellingham silence amid Liverpool pursuit

It’s a well-known fact by now that Liverpool are huge admirers of Jude Bellingham and should be considered more than likely to submit an offer for their top target this summer.

That’s an eventuality Borussia Dortmund are hoping to avoid, of course, though one the Germans may find impossible to avert whilst talks over a new contract fail to progress.

“There has been no new development. We’ll have to be patient for a little longer,” BVB’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, was quoted as saying by GOAL. “But of course we’re trying to keep Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund as long as possible because he’s an incredibly important player who has shown once again this season how he identifies with this club and makes the team better.“

The Englishman’s current terms are set to expire in 2025 with interest also likely to be expressed by Real Madrid and Manchester City come the opening of the summer window.

With the Sky Blues under investigation for alleged financial breaches, however, we have to add a sizeable question mark to their hopes of snapping up the teenage sensation.

Likewise, without wishing to tempt fate, it’s difficult to see how Los Blancos’ broad array of young, talented midfield options will arouse anything but concern in the Bellingham family’s minds when looking to protect their son’s personal development.

At Liverpool, an ageing midfield plus the impending exit of potentially as many as three midfielders in the summer means that minutes simply won’t be hard to come by at Anfield.

