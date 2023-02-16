Liverpool chief Tom Werner privately clarified FSG’s sale plans as Qatar investment goes in different direction

With talks breaking down between Liverpool and Qatar-based entity QIA, fresh questions have arisen over FSG’s plans with regard to a potential sale of one of their top assets.

Sir Martin Broughton’s conversation with the Reds’ chairman, Tom Werner, has cleared a lot of the fog around the issue with the latter explaining that Fenway are merely only ‘testing the water’.

“I spoke to Tom Werner and asked him were they seeking to sell? Were they seeking investment? What was the objective?” the ex-British Airways chairman exclusively told the Echo.

“And he said: ‘There isn’t one. We’re testing the water. If there is an offer that is a very high figure then we’d be daft not to look at it.

“‘If there is an investor that wants to come, we’d certainly be willing to look at that and we wouldn’t be at all surprised if we didn’t get either and we continued to hold it. We’re comfortable with that too. So it wasn’t that we have got an exit plan, it was more that testing the markets to see what is out there.'”

John W. Henry and Co. are thought to be keen to protect their legacy at Anfield, however, so it means the process of identifying a suitable successor is somewhat complicated.

READ MORE: ‘Class’ – Micah Richards says 19-year-old player who Liverpool could sign ‘has got it all’

READ MORE: Sir Martin Broughton reveals what ‘foreign billionaires’ told him about investing in Liverpool

We’re okay with such complications on our end and it’s worth pointing out that the situation has already been clarified to a certain extent.

‘Business as usual’ was Werner’s declaration amid the ongoing pursuit of fresh investment, yet what continues to disturb us here at Empire of the Kop is the lack of clarity around the potential impact on the club’s activities off the pitch.

Does only a willingness to test the waters mean that Jurgen Klopp will be given the backing he needs in the summer to transform his beleaguered squad?

Or will Fenway be reluctant to dip their hands into their pockets on the off chance that a surprise bidder emerges down the line?

As part of leaving a positive legacy behind, we can’t imagine that FSG would deliberately shoot themselves in the foot by allowing a lack of much-needed investment to derail all the work the manager and his world-class team of players and staff have done over the years.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?