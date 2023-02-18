One change made for Newcastle after Merseyside derby win – confirmed Liverpool team news

Poor results around Liverpool amid a 2-0 Merseyside derby win has shifted the narrative slightly in terms of what Jurgen Klopp’s men could go on to achieve this season.

The possibility of silverware still seems an extremely slim hope at best, though, with only nine points separating the Reds from fourth-placed Newcastle (and taking into account the former’s game in hand), the impending meeting with Eddie Howe’s men should rightly be considered a six-pointer.

It will be difficult for the squad to not have one eye on Real Madrid soon after, of course, so a further confidence-boosting win should be considered imperative if we’re to have any hope of providing a spirited performance against the incumbent Champions League holders.

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks whilst Virgil van Dijk returns to the backline alongside Joe Gomez.

The midfield picks itself following a stellar group performance against the Toffees with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho retained after showing signs of a return to their better form.

Darwin Nunez’s electric performance down the left wing has likely left him unchanged in that same position whilst Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah complete the forward trio.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Here's how Klopp has set us up to face Newcastle at St. James' Park 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/MBqHUXFoWC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 18, 2023

