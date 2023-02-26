Klopp jumps to defence of Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool star’s recent form is discussed

Jurgen Klopp has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Scouser continues to struggle for form for Liverpool.

The Academy graduate was a part of the Reds side that was held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night and was substituted during the second half as Liverpool continued to search for the breakthrough.

Our German tactician was asked about whether his No. 66 is lacking confidence at the moment while also explaining why he brought the full-back off.

“No. He was, for sure, in the few games we won he was one of the much, much, much, much better players,” Klopp said (as quoted by This Is Anfield).

“It is Trent Alexander-Arnold and if he is not performing, everybody is talking about it.

“When he is performing, nobody speaks about it apart from when he is involved in goals.

“He set up super goals in the last few games – Newcastle and I think Everton.

“He is OK, it is just the amount of games. We took him off and he has a day longer to rest and then he will be fine again.”

Alexander-Arnold is clearly performing nowhere near his best at the moment, but then again, there aren’t many, if any, in Klopp’s squad that are.

The England international has redefined the full-back position in recent years with his world-class passing ability and his tireless work rate up and down the right flank but he looks a shadow of his usual self at the moment.

His body language when out on the pitch isn’t great but the sooner he’s back to his best the better because he’s a vitally important player for Liverpool.

We have three days until we welcome Wolves to Anfield and let’s hope for a much better showing from the Redmen.

