“He’s a mix of…” – Sadio Mane lifts lid on what it was like to play under Klopp at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has described Jurgen Klopp’s managerial style as ‘a mix of the old and the new generation’ when discussing his former Liverpool boss.

Now at Bayern Munich, the Senegal star played 269 matches under the German at Anfield, scoring 120 goals and winning six trophies in as many years on Merseyside (Transfermarkt).

In a recent interview, the 30-year-old shared some insight on what it was like to work under the current Reds manager.

Mane was speaking to DAZN when he said of Klopp: “He’s a mix of the old and the new generation. He’s got so much experience and his life is all about football. But he’s also demanding. Sometimes very, very, very, very much. He is very emotional and sometimes yells. Almost ready to fight.”

You only need to look at the German in the technical area during any match to see that he very much wears his heart on his sleeve, so it’s no great surprise to hear the Bayern forward talk about the 55-year-old’s demonstrative touchline nature.

The Senegal attacker’s observation about the Liverpool manager combining old-school and modern traits also appears to suggest that he can alternate between the stick and the carrot in his approach.

That’s in contrast to the more tranquil demeanour of the 30-year-old’s current coach Julian Nagelsmann that the player highlighted in that DAZN interview.

However, it certainly seems from Mane’s comments that he continues to hold Klopp in very high regard, and rightly so seeing as he enjoyed the prime years of his career under the Anfield boss.

