‘Does this surprise me?’ – Ex-Red takes aim at FSG in furious reaction to news coming out of Liverpool

Jose Enrique was far from impressed with FSG on Twitter with one report coming from The Athletic this morning (specifically, the reliable David Ornstein) claiming that his old club, Liverpool, are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to land Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Englishman is understood to be Jurgen Klopp’s top priority target, though there are concerns about the club’s ability to compete financially with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

They don't want to invest even if is one of the best numbers 8 in the world at just 19. Does this surprise me? Not at all 🚨BREAKING: David Ornstein (The Athletic) has reported that we are increasingly unlikely to sign Bellingham this summer because of the likely fee and the… https://t.co/Zz8ouLFg7l pic.twitter.com/OEnv3Ispic — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) March 20, 2023

The former Birmingham City teenager is expected to cost in the region of £130m – a figure that could even leave Los Blancos with a difficult decision to make come the end of the campaign.

The suggestion that we’ll struggle more to sign Bellingham due to his price-tag doesn’t feel like a particularly “new” update – quite the opposite, in fact, given that our limitations compared to the financial juggernauts of world football has hardly been a fact omitted by reports.

Regardless, the expectation is that some kind of kitty will be afforded to Jurgen Klopp’s men to deliver a much-needed rebuild.

How much of that will rely on qualification for top four football isn’t particularly clear at this point in time, though the suggestion that the midfielder is suddenly less attainable seems farcical given the surrounding conditions haven’t exactly changed.

As such, we wouldn’t rule out a move for Bellingham just yet. At the very least not until the league campaign has drawn to a close.

Ultimately, however, should we fail to land the talented starlet after ongoing links, we can see a number of supporters joining Enrique in questioning Fenway in the summer given the clear need for investment.

