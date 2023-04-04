(Video) Konate saves Liverpool and Tsimikas as he clears Kovacic’s effort off the line

Kostas Tsimikas had a shaky start to the game against Chelsea but thanks to Ibou Konate, his blushes for giving the ball away were soon spared with a hugely important clearance.

Mateo Kovacic was inside the box, took the ball around Alisson Becker and looked destined to score the opening goal of the game but our No.5 was thankfully on hand to save the day.

READ MORE: (Video) “They’ll get” – Reliable journalist claims Liverpool with land £80k-per-week PL star this summer

The Frenchman is currently fasting during Ramadan but this certainly hasn’t held him back on the pitch, as he got back on the line with great speed.

You can watch Konate’s clearance via @KonateFC on Twitter:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!