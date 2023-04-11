(Video) Naby Keita consoles Liverpool teammate after huge moment against Arsenal

Naby Keita is once again injured for Liverpool and so sat out of our dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal but he was still on hand to console one of his teammates, after the full-time whistle.

Ibou Konate came painfully close to scoring what would have been a last-gasp winner for the Reds, when his effort on goal was dramatically saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

READ MORE: (Video) Anfield bouncing to the sound of ‘Si Senor’ after Firmino’s late equaliser

As our No.5 came off the field, the Guinean can be seen putting an arm around his mate before pressing his palms together – seemingly wishing that our defender was given his moment to celebrate a huge goal in front of the Kop.

Despite the criticism of his injury record, it’s easy to see here that the midfielder is still fully invested in helping us win every game remaining of what could be his last campaign.

You can watch the Keita and Konate interaction (from 8:22) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime