(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s highlights show how he thrived as a ‘double six’ against Leeds

Liverpool fans have been crying out for a new midfielder and it seems that we may have found one, as Trent Alexander-Arnold thrived in a more central role against Leeds United.

Although his position has been described as the ‘double six’ by Jurgen Klopp (after the Arsenal match) and not a central midfield role, it sees our No.66 spend more time in the middle of the field.

Recording two assists at Elland Road in a 6-1 victory is quite a good way to show that you’re settling into a new role and let’s hope these performances continue, against tougher opponents.

Watching the best bits of his performance back, shows that there’s plenty to be excited from by the Scouser in our team.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @DMCAboooo) on Twitter:

