Jurgen Klopp drops telling transfer hint after 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United

Jurgen Klopp has called for better protection from counter attacks following Liverpool’s 6-1 demolition job of relegation-threatened Leeds United.

The Merseysiders are understood to be in the market for at least a couple of top central midfielders this summer, with the club in desperate need of an injection of fresh legs for the next campaign.

“In general we need to be better protected because we’ve conceded too many counter attacks when losing the ball in the wrong moment,” the 55-year-old told Sky Sports after the clash. “Trent played a really good game and when we lost the ball the reaction was completely different even if we didn’t lose too many balls as we were calm apart from the goal we conceded. The formation suits us much better.”

The comment about protection has been a key, if somewhat unwelcome, theme of the 2022/23 campaign with Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular suffering as a direct result.

We seem to have addressed concerns over creativity by encouraging Trent Alexander-Arnold to invert in his own half alongside Fabinho in a double 6 when in possession, though this will surely only further expose our defensive frailties in the long run without proper investment in the summer.

Jordan Henderson used to be particularly trustworthy in that regard dropping deep to cover his marauding teammate when going on his trademark runs down the right-flank.

Since the skipper’s legs have declined, however, and Fabinho’s performances took a dip for much of the season, our back four has been under sustained pressure throughout leading to ongoing questions over our defensive capabilities.

The addition of a handful of options in the midfield capable of furnishing Klopp with the energy his brand of football demands will likely fix that to a greater degree.

Mason Mount, deemed likely to part ways with Chelsea following a breakdown in contract negotiations, will be pursued. Likewise, Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton has reportedly signalled his intention to move on from the Amex at the end of the season.

Being both positionally and tactically versatile and sitting within the ideal age range of 20-24 preferred by our recruitment team – the pair would seem ideal options to transform our engine room back into the high-octane pressing machine that helped us secure top honours in years past.

With Jude Bellingham no longer on the club’s mind in light of Dortmund’s significant asking price, it certainly seems as if we’ll have the funds necessary to bring in a multitude of top talent this summer.

Add on top our No.66’s license to roam into the midfield when in possession and we could have a truly formidable set-up going into 2023/24.

