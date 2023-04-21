Liverpool dealt infuriating muscle injury blow; 11-goal ace likely to miss next three games

Liverpool striker Bobby Firmino has picked up a ‘muscle injury’ and will miss the Reds’ next three games.

The devastating update was provided by Jurgen Klopp in his press conference this afternoon (as reported by David Lynch on Twitter) and it now means that the Brazilian has a maximum of just five games left to play for the club.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season the 31-year-old is not extending his stay at Anfield and will therefore become a free agent in the summer.

“Roberto Firmino has a muscle injury, Jurgen Klopp says. Will miss Nottingham Forest and likely to be out of next week’s games against West Ham and Tottenham too,” Lynch wrote on his Twitter page.

It’s another frustrating blow for our German tactician with him very rarely able to call upon all of his first choice attackers at the same time this season due to injury.

Diogo Jota ended his year-long wait for a goal with a brace against Leeds United on Monday while Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah (2) and Darwin Nunez also found themselves on the scoresheet.

Let’s hope our No. 9 can recover from his latest injury as quickly as possibly to ensure we see him again in a red shirt before the season ends.

Check Lynch’s tweet below via his Twitter page: