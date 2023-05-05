(Video) Compilation shows how reported Liverpool target absolutely ran the show against Manchester United last night

Liverpool are being strongly linked with a move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer and Reds fans will be excited by those rumours after watching the Argentina run the show against Manchester United last night.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly held a ‘direct meeting’ with the 24-year-old and Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he’s ‘100% leaving’ the Seagulls at the end of the season.

He performed superbly once again last night and earnt Roberto De Zerbi’s side all three points with a stunning penalty in injury time at the Amex Stadium.

His ability to control the game from the middle of the park is something that will appeal to our German tactician with our midfield becoming the main area of concern at the club at the moment.

Mac Allister has a superb range of passing and is also not afraid to put a foot in when needed.

Paul Ince heaped praise on the World Cup winner after last night’s game on the south coast and you can watch his best bits below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

