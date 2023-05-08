‘Maybe…’ – Journalist cites some factors which could convince 24 y/o target of Liverpool move

Journalist Ben Jacobs has cited a variety of factors which he believes could tempt Mason Mount into joining Liverpool.

The Times recently reported that the 24-year-old is ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea amid strong links with the Merseysiders, with his £80,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge (FBref) expiring in June of next year.

The CBS Sports reporter has now suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could hold a number of trump cards which may help to turn the England international’s head towards a move to Anfield.

Jacobs said: “A clear pitch from Liverpool, with European football, the management of someone like [Jurgen] Klopp, and a decent pay increase compared to what he’s on at Chelsea now, could all be factors as well.

“Maybe the fresh challenge will be something that turns Mount’s head. This is the type of scenario we’re at at the moment.”

Two of the factors cited by the journalist could well be significant attractions working in Liverpool’s favour in their pursuit of Mount.

Chelsea are mathematically unable to qualify for any European competition for next season, whereas the Reds have reignited their charge for a potential Champions League place with six successive wins.

Also, whereas caretaker boss Frank Lampard is the fourth man to take charge of the Blues during a tumultuous campaign, Klopp is into his eighth year at Anfield, having won almost every competition in which he’s managed the club in that time.

Whether Liverpool would meet Mount’s apparent £250,000-per-week wage demands (Football Insider) is open to question, but the 24-year-old could possibly settle for less than that if the Merseysiders can sway him with a convincing enough sales pitch.

The Chelsea man is coming into what should be the prime years of his career, so he might just feel the time is right to seek out a fresh challenge elsewhere, as Jacobs has suggested.

