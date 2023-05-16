Ex-United man swoons over ‘unbelievable’ Alexander-Arnold after ‘fantastic’ Leicester goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been impressing everyone with his recent performances for Liverpool, since Jurgen Klopp has moved him to a more central position within his team.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via HITC), Peter Schmeichel couldn’t help but praise the 24-year-old’s goal against Leicester City: “This is unbelievable, we have been warned because he has done this before (against Chelsea). These free-kicks are the worst to face as a goalkeeper when they move the ball because then you have to move…

“I mean you have no chance. But this is so good – this is how you take a free kick. It was fantastic. For me, probably Man of the Match. Scoring that. He was absolutely outstanding.”

READ MORE: (Video) Player of the year Liverpool loanee features in crucial play-off clash

When it comes to goalkeepers who can have their say on whether a free-kick was good or not, there haven’t been many better in the Premier League era than the Danish stopper.

Our No.66 is often stood over set-pieces for the Reds but it has been some time since we’ve seen such an effort hit the back of the net.

The roll from Mo Salah changed the angle and the way in which the Scouser had to strike the ball but this also gave the man between the Foxes’ sticks less chance of stopping it hitting the back of his net.

It seems that many will be expecting us to try this routine again but now it’s up to the players to find an equally as successful routine in our next opportunity in front of goal.

After a third strike on a convincing evening at the King Power Stadium, let’s see if the West Derby-born play-maker can add to his tally in what could prove to be a crucial climax to a mixed season for all.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵