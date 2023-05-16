‘I think so…’ – Klopp gives positive Bobby Firmino hint ahead of his final Liverpool home game

Jurgen Klopp has given a strong hint as to Bobby Firmino’s potential availability for Liverpool’s clash at home to Aston Villa next Saturday.

The Brazilian hasn’t featured since a brief substitute appearance in the 6-1 win at Leeds a month ago due to an ongoing muscle injury (GOAL), and the weekend’s fixture is his final chance to play for the Reds at Anfield before he departs in the summer.

Although the 31-year-old didn’t make the matchday squad for last night’s trip to Leicester, he travelled with the group and lapped up the adulation from the away fans who chanted his name incessantly during and after the game.

Speaking to the official LFC website post-match on Monday night, Klopp was asked if he thinks Firmino has a chance of featuring against Unai Emery’s team in four days’ time.

The manager replied: “I think so. So, we drive home, tomorrow will be a day off – not for him but for the others – and then Wednesday team training he will be in, that’s my information. So, now we have to see because the Saturday game is a super-difficult game for plenty of reasons.”

The manager also alluded to the need for three points against Villa to maintain Liverpool’s top-four push, along with the club’s desire to give the outgoing players a suitable send-off following their final game at Anfield.

Klopp said: “In the middle of everything, we have to win the game, we have to go for it. But around that, we want to show really the respect and appreciation and the love we feel for not only Bobby but Bobby as well, all the boys who will leave in the summer.

“So, it will be a special day with a difficult game in between or around whatever. We have to make sure that we can do both.”

As the manager referenced, it’s not just Firmino who’ll be gracing the turf at L4 for the last time on Saturday. James Milner, Adrian, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also set to leave at the end of their contracts, while Arthur Melo will be returning to Juventus after his loan spell (Transfermarkt).

The number 9 is perhaps the most popular of the lot, though, and judging by the gusto with which his name was sung at the King Power Stadium last night, the reception for him at Anfield next weekend will be emotional, to put it mildly.

Of course, with the stakes still so high in the pursuit of Champions League qualification, Klopp can’t afford to be overly sentimental when it comes to his team selection against a vastly improved Villa side still chasing down a European finish themselves.

However, if Firmino and the other departing Reds are even able to make the bench, and the opportunity arises to justifiably give them a runout towards the latter stages on Saturday, the manager will more than likely introduce them for one last home appearance.

A goal for Bobby and a win for Liverpool would be the dream scenario at the weekend. Surely that’s not too much to ask!

