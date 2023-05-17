(Video) Alexander-Arnold shows off his new catchphrase as he revels in Leicester free-kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold is enjoying one of the best spells of his Liverpool career to date, not only does he have a trademark free-kick finish but seemingly also a catchphrase now too.

Ahead of our new home kit being released, the club shared a video where the Scouser scared the life out of Harvey Elliott as he exclaimed: “I don’t mind it! I don’t mind it!”.

Following our victory at the King Power Stadium, the club asked the 24-year-old to watch his set-piece back whilst they captured him doing so – before he said the same line once again.

It’s safe to say it all seemed rather scripted but let’s see if our No.66 can begin to have his own saying that is almost as famous as his quickly taken corner.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold via liverpoolfc on TikTok:

