Fabrizio Romano provides ‘advanced’ update on Liverpool’s ‘Bellingham replacement’ – report

It’s geared up to be a busy summer for Liverpool and talks look to be progressing nicely for us to sign a man that is clearly high on the agenda of targets, so much so that we’re acting very quickly.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: ‘Talks remain advanced over a potential deal for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’.

With Jacque Talbot labeling the Argentine midfielder as ‘the Bellingham replacement’ for the Reds, then we should all be very happy that we look set to land our new main target for this summer’s rebuild.

READ MORE: Latest: Liverpool ‘have not given up entire hope of’ signing Jude Bellingham – Talbot

Alexis Mac Allister is certainly a strong option due to his experience of playing in the Premier League, winning the World Cup and being just 24-years-old – so it makes perfect sense for us to be interested in completing a deal.

Jurgen Klopp always likes to act quickly in a transfer window and to be able to secure the services of the man who’s currently earning £50,000-per-week (via Capology) quickly, will mean that he can enjoy a full pre-season getting to know his new teammates.

Although this isn’t too much of an update in terms of where we are up to with this deal, it comes off the back of latest reports from the Italian transfer journalist that we are 90% done in this move – so further positivity is certainly a good thing.

