Fabrizio Romano says player Liverpool wanted to sign has now confirmed he’s a free agent

Liverpool’s search to replenish their midfield this summer will, in all likelihood, lead them to the German top-flight.

If both Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp aren’t totally satisfied by the options available, however, they could look closer to home to complete their shopping in the market.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted confirmation of Youri Tielemans leaving Leicester City on a free this summer following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

Youri Tielemans has just confirmed that he’s leaving Leicester City as free agent. 🚨🇧🇪 #LCFC Tielemans, now available on the market as several clubs are keen on signing him. Nothing agreed with any club… yet. pic.twitter.com/P4Q0P95WlP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

Links between the Belgian international and Klopp’s outfit have admittedly dried up somewhat since James Pearce at The Athletic suggested he was a ‘possibility’ worth exploring.

Steve Kay at Football Transfers went a step further, claiming that Jurgen Klopp fancied the look of the Leicester man’s positional versatility and the potential low cost of the signing.

Youri Tielemans to Liverpool? What do the stats say?

It’s worth contextualising the aforementioned reporter’s claim, with it being rightly pointed out that we could, theoretically, be left in a position where two midfield targets (Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister being suggested) leave us with little in the way of change remaining.

On a free transfer, there’s certainly an element of a lack of risk involved (beyond wages), though one might imagine we’ll be more inclined to pursue the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram as cheaper options with plenty of developmental potential.

Ranking in the 89th percentile for expected assists, 84th percentile for progressive passes, and 76th percentile for tackles amongst his midfield peers, according to FBRef, the 26-year-old certainly possesses attributes that would catch the eye of our scouting department.

Nonetheless, we wouldn’t be urging fans to be placing any bets on Jorg Schmadtke and Co. taking advantage of this free transfer.

