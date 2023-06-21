Midfielder Liverpool held ‘positive discussions’ with has ‘desire’ to move to Premier League – report

Liverpool supporters are hoping for more transfer activity this summer and there have been countless names linked with a move to Anfield but one man continues be attached to the Reds.

Speaking with RedmenTV, Sport1 chief reporter Kerry Hau reported: “I mean, if you give that many interviews saying you are not happy with you’re situation then I don’t think you are 100% with Bayern Munich.

“I know that they spoke in February already with Liverpool, [Ryan Gravenberch’s] camp and he is very interested to join Liverpool and to go in the Premier League, it’s a desire.

It’s an increasingly strange situation with the Dutch midfielder as he seems to be getting charmed by whatever Bayern Munch are telling him and then still plotting a move away in search of game time.

A relationship at international level with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will mean that he will feel at home on Merseyside and, although we’re not in the Champions League next season, there are certainly a lot worse places to be playing football.

If Ryan Gravenberch is ‘very interested’ in us and has a desire to play in the Premier League, partnered with the presence of his compatriots who are regularly playing for the national team too – he’d be hard pressed to find a better option.

James Pearce reported that: ‘positive discussions were held with 21-year-old Gravenberch’s camp’ and so it seems that we are also very keen on securing his services too.

The former Ajax man has a big decision ahead and we’re keenly waiting in the wings if we wants to abandon Thomas Tuchel.

