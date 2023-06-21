‘Big future’ – Neil Jones tells fans to keep an eye on LFC-linked ‘imposing’ centre-half

Liverpool fans have been advised to keep an eye out for potential transfer updates on the Micky van de Ven front this summer.

This comes courtesy of Neil Jones’ exclusive column with CaughtOffside, with it being well-established by this point that the Merseysiders are keen on a left-footed centre-back – criteria the Dutchman meets.

“A name to look out for could be Micky van de Ven at Wolfsburg,” the GOAL journalist wrote.

“He’s 22 years old, tall, physically imposing, left-sided, and someone who looks like having a big future with the Dutch national team.

“I think he’s someone who’d make a lot more sense for Liverpool than a Kim Min-jae or another more proven name.”

It’s far from being the only box the 6’4″ Anfield-linked (The i Paper) defender meets, with the Reds’ recruitment team sure to be aware of his ideal age (22) and Jorg Schmadtke’s recent relationship with his club, Wolfsburg, in a sporting director capacity.

We’d be mightily surprised if it’s an avenue we weren’t interested in exploring given the centre-half’s ability to play at left-back, if required.

It’s a specialist role Liverpool could certainly make use of with Virgil van Dijk having breached his 30s and ongoing question marks over Andy Robertson’s ability to slot in as an additional centre-back when Trent Alexander-Arnold roams into midfield.

🚨[@TheAthletic] The defender Liverpool sign this summer won't be joining the club as a first-choice option. Though Europa League and domestic cups will give them opportunities for minutes #LFC pic.twitter.com/WFdEBSu8zJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 21, 2023

The Athletic have already made it clear that any option we look to bring in during the current window wouldn’t be an instant starter, so it would be far from a surprise to see a less experienced option like Van de Ven take up the focus of our efforts for the backline.

