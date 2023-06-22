talkSPORT pundit claims England wizard would love to play alongside Liverpool star ‘every week’

Bukayo Saka would theoretically love to play alongside one current Liverpool star on a weekly basis, according to a claim by talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Arsenal maestro hit the headlines this week after netting a hat-trick in England’s 7-0 drubbing of North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying, with one of the goals set up by an exquisite long-range pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The former Aston Villa striker was speaking on talkSPORT Drive with Andy Goldstein when he gushed (via HITC): “You look at Kevin de Bruyne and Trent and what they are doing now…I mean that pass to Saka.

“Saka knows he can just run in-behind. I bet he wishes that Trent could come to Arsenal and just play with him every week.”

Look back on that sumptuous long ball the Liverpool star played for the 21-year-old to make it 4-0 to England just after half-time on Monday night and it’s no wonder Agbonlahor has made the above declaration.

Saka himself was full of praise for the Reds wizard after the game, telling Channel 4 (via BBC Sport): “He’s a top player. At half-time he said to me he was going to do that pass. When I scored I was looking for him to thank him. I didn’t have to break my stride.”

While Trent has played most of his career as a nominal right-back, he’s more often than not found surging up the pitch, a mentality which has helped him to accrue 84 goal contributions for Liverpool’s first team (Transfermarkt).

His redeployment as a midfielder by Jurgen Klopp in April saw him finish the season strongly with a goal and seven assists in 10 matches (Transfermarkt), with Gareth Southgate replicating the Reds manager’s tactical tweak by utilising the 24-year-old in the middle of the park in England’s last two games.

We don’t doubt for a minute that Saka would secretly love to have the Anfield magician supplying him with chances to score for Arsenal as well as at international level, but if the Gunners have any notions of raiding LFC for our number 66, they can think again.

The 21-year-old will just have to be content with enjoying Trent’s magic in a Three Lions shirt instead!

